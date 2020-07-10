All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3916 Park Antonio

3916 Park Antonio · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Park Antonio, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Brand new 2.5 Million dollar remodel, one of the few completely redone homes in Calabasas. The entirety of this estate has been refinished to perfection with modern day contemporary stylings, exquisitely crafted with high design complements & enriched to excellence. Over 10,000 sq ft of luxury & set back on it’s own privately gated driveway into a large circular motor court. The custom double door entry into this Villa welcomes into bright family and living spaces luxury adorned. The perfect balance of stately traditional with a contemporary villa, the features expand white marble flooring throughout, 7 large ensuites with private retreats. The Master Suite is stately & expansive with two large walk in closets & two individual his & hers full baths, reimagined ground up to every detail and finish. A private movie theater perfectly tailored; The grand kitchen features marble counters, brand new stainless steel appliances & custom built ins. The exquisite formal dining room features a custom built refrigerated wine cellar. The grounds compliment a luxury resort with beautiful new hardscape, built in bar with television, custom water features & contemporary fire pit seating, a broad barbecue serving bar with beautiful finishes. There is a fully permitted private guest house with brand new appliances, remodeled ground up & perfect for extended family. A unique luxury estate on over half an acre of mostly flat grounds finished with brand new lush landscaping professional designed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Park Antonio have any available units?
3916 Park Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Park Antonio have?
Some of 3916 Park Antonio's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Park Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Park Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Park Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Park Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3916 Park Antonio offer parking?
No, 3916 Park Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Park Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Park Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Park Antonio have a pool?
Yes, 3916 Park Antonio has a pool.
Does 3916 Park Antonio have accessible units?
No, 3916 Park Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Park Antonio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Park Antonio has units with dishwashers.
