3916 Park Antonio

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill media room

Brand new 2.5 Million dollar remodel, one of the few completely redone homes in Calabasas. The entirety of this estate has been refinished to perfection with modern day contemporary stylings, exquisitely crafted with high design complements & enriched to excellence. Over 10,000 sq ft of luxury & set back on it’s own privately gated driveway into a large circular motor court. The custom double door entry into this Villa welcomes into bright family and living spaces luxury adorned. The perfect balance of stately traditional with a contemporary villa, the features expand white marble flooring throughout, 7 large ensuites with private retreats. The Master Suite is stately & expansive with two large walk in closets & two individual his & hers full baths, reimagined ground up to every detail and finish. A private movie theater perfectly tailored; The grand kitchen features marble counters, brand new stainless steel appliances & custom built ins. The exquisite formal dining room features a custom built refrigerated wine cellar. The grounds compliment a luxury resort with beautiful new hardscape, built in bar with television, custom water features & contemporary fire pit seating, a broad barbecue serving bar with beautiful finishes. There is a fully permitted private guest house with brand new appliances, remodeled ground up & perfect for extended family. A unique luxury estate on over half an acre of mostly flat grounds finished with brand new lush landscaping professional designed.