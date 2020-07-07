All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3783 Camino Codorniz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3783 Camino Codorniz
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

3783 Camino Codorniz

3783 Camino Codorniz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3783 Camino Codorniz, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the Calabasas Hills. It has 4 bedroom and 5 bathroom. Very bright home with windows throughout and high vaulted ceilings. It is located in one of the best locations in the Calabasas Hills with its own driveway. Dont miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have any available units?
3783 Camino Codorniz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 3783 Camino Codorniz currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Camino Codorniz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Camino Codorniz pet-friendly?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Camino Codorniz offers parking.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have a pool?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have accessible units?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3783 Camino Codorniz have units with air conditioning?
No, 3783 Camino Codorniz does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts