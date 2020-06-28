3522 Adamsville Avenue

Amenities

A Mulwood Heights Classic!!! Well priced for Lease, this Amazing opportunity to own 2800 square feet of living in a highly cherished neighborhood of Calabasas. Enter this home to an expansive two story vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace. A formal dining room opens to a sun room and direct access to the kitchen. An original kitchen opens to the adjacent family room, that also exits to the large pool/spa backyard with plenty of room to expand for entertainment purposes. Let your imagination run wild and create an incredible entertainers oasis.

Additional features include two first floor bedrooms and a full bath, great for an office, guest bedroom or the teen in your family. A separate laundry room with direct access to a 3 car garage hi-lights the first floor. Upstairs you'll find that master suite and 3 additional bedrooms for that large family. This two story home features 6 bedrooms, that can easily be returned to its original spacious bedroom configuration. Finally, this home is located in the award-wining Las Virgenes Unified School District. Where Chaparral Elementary, A.C. Stelle and Calabasas High Schools are all located only minutes away. Extremely well located to nearby shopping like Gelson's Village, The Commons, El Camino and The Village on Topanga, this is truly an Amazing place to live and raise kids....Come see this terrific home, bring your imagination and add to the memories......A rare find......