Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3522 Adamsville Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

3522 Adamsville Avenue

3522 Adamsville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Adamsville Avenue, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A Mulwood Heights Classic!!! Well priced for Lease, this Amazing opportunity to own 2800 square feet of living in a highly cherished neighborhood of Calabasas. Enter this home to an expansive two story vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace. A formal dining room opens to a sun room and direct access to the kitchen. An original kitchen opens to the adjacent family room, that also exits to the large pool/spa backyard with plenty of room to expand for entertainment purposes. Let your imagination run wild and create an incredible entertainers oasis.
Additional features include two first floor bedrooms and a full bath, great for an office, guest bedroom or the teen in your family. A separate laundry room with direct access to a 3 car garage hi-lights the first floor. Upstairs you'll find that master suite and 3 additional bedrooms for that large family. This two story home features 6 bedrooms, that can easily be returned to its original spacious bedroom configuration. Finally, this home is located in the award-wining Las Virgenes Unified School District. Where Chaparral Elementary, A.C. Stelle and Calabasas High Schools are all located only minutes away. Extremely well located to nearby shopping like Gelson's Village, The Commons, El Camino and The Village on Topanga, this is truly an Amazing place to live and raise kids....Come see this terrific home, bring your imagination and add to the memories......A rare find......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have any available units?
3522 Adamsville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have?
Some of 3522 Adamsville Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Adamsville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Adamsville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Adamsville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Adamsville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Adamsville Avenue offers parking.
Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Adamsville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3522 Adamsville Avenue has a pool.
Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3522 Adamsville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Adamsville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Adamsville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
