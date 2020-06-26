All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 26947 Helmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
26947 Helmond Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

26947 Helmond Drive

26947 Helmond Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

26947 Helmond Dr, Calabasas, CA 91301
Saratoga Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Saratoga Hills home in award winning Las Virgines school district. Beautiful engineered wood throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and travertine tile. Huge yard, with pool, mature fruit trees, and lots of room for entertaining. Full bedroom and updated bath downstairs, along with convenient office/den. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms, along with ample storage and renovated bathroom. Close to schools, transportation, shopping, business, and thebeach! Welcome home to Saratoga Hills, Calabasas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26947 Helmond Drive have any available units?
26947 Helmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26947 Helmond Drive have?
Some of 26947 Helmond Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26947 Helmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26947 Helmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26947 Helmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26947 Helmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26947 Helmond Drive offer parking?
No, 26947 Helmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26947 Helmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26947 Helmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26947 Helmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26947 Helmond Drive has a pool.
Does 26947 Helmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 26947 Helmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26947 Helmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26947 Helmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts