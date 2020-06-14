26902 Calamine Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted

ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks. Chef’s upgraded kitchen with granite

counters and breakfast bar opens to the family room and view of entertainer’s backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, and grass

covered lawn. Use your creativity on how you’ll use the additional room built over the garage. Gardener, pool service and utility

lowering “solar system” paid by landlord. Located across the street from the neighborhood public park with basketball,

volleyball, and playground facilities . Award winning LasVirgenes School District. Close to the freeway for travel to the San Fernando Valley’s economic hub Warner Center and Los Angeles. Just over the hill to Malibu and PCH. Custom shutters, triple pane windows. Custom shutters, triple pane windows, and so much more. Photos are with landlord's furnature prior tenant move-in.