Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

26902 Calamine Drive

26902 Calamine Drive · (818) 515-9983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA 91301
Saratoga Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted
ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks. Chef’s upgraded kitchen with granite
counters and breakfast bar opens to the family room and view of entertainer’s backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, and grass
covered lawn. Use your creativity on how you’ll use the additional room built over the garage. Gardener, pool service and utility
lowering “solar system” paid by landlord. Located across the street from the neighborhood public park with basketball,
volleyball, and playground facilities . Award winning LasVirgenes School District. Close to the freeway for travel to the San Fernando Valley’s economic hub Warner Center and Los Angeles. Just over the hill to Malibu and PCH. Custom shutters, triple pane windows. Custom shutters, triple pane windows, and so much more. Photos are with landlord's furnature prior tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26902 Calamine Drive have any available units?
26902 Calamine Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26902 Calamine Drive have?
Some of 26902 Calamine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26902 Calamine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26902 Calamine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26902 Calamine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26902 Calamine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26902 Calamine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26902 Calamine Drive does offer parking.
Does 26902 Calamine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26902 Calamine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26902 Calamine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26902 Calamine Drive has a pool.
Does 26902 Calamine Drive have accessible units?
No, 26902 Calamine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26902 Calamine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26902 Calamine Drive has units with dishwashers.
