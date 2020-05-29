26323 W Plata Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated, bright and open unit in prime Calabasas location! This tri-level unit offers laminate flooring with plantation shutters throughout. First level has high ceilings with a living room and a fireplace. The second level includes a kitchen with an eating area, dining/family area, wet bar and 1/2 bath. On the third level there are two bedrooms and each have their own spacious closet and private bathroom. There is also direct access to a two car garage, where the washer and dryer hookups are located. Association includes pools and spa. This property is minutes from the beach, shops, and entertainment. The unit is situated in a great spot within the complex (not on the outer edges or facing the street). Also available for sale.