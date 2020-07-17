All apartments in Calabasas
Location

25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$28,500

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 6843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
guest suite
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets. A much sought-after John Laing built and designed home offers indoor/outdoor living at its finest. This 7 bed, 8 bath home of almost 6,900 square features a master retreat with cathedral ceilings, French doors welcoming you to an enormous terrace overlooking the ultra-private lush grounds, En suite master bath with dual sink/vanity, soaking tub and an over 250 sqft oversized closet. First floor guest suite, and bonus bedroom, spacious office & open kitchen overlooking the great room with fireplace and wine cellar. The expansive grounds include a golf driving range, saltwater pool with Baja shelf & spa, built-in fire pit, outdoor kitchen & living room w/ patios and gazebo that will accommodate large scale entertaining. Peaceful, private and majestic this estate is one great expanse of beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have any available units?
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES has a unit available for $28,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have?
Some of 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES currently offering any rent specials?
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES pet-friendly?
No, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES offer parking?
Yes, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES offers parking.
Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have a pool?
Yes, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES has a pool.
Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have accessible units?
No, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES does not have accessible units.
Does 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES have units with dishwashers?
No, 25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES does not have units with dishwashers.

