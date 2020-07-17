25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES.

Amenities

Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets. A much sought-after John Laing built and designed home offers indoor/outdoor living at its finest. This 7 bed, 8 bath home of almost 6,900 square features a master retreat with cathedral ceilings, French doors welcoming you to an enormous terrace overlooking the ultra-private lush grounds, En suite master bath with dual sink/vanity, soaking tub and an over 250 sqft oversized closet. First floor guest suite, and bonus bedroom, spacious office & open kitchen overlooking the great room with fireplace and wine cellar. The expansive grounds include a golf driving range, saltwater pool with Baja shelf & spa, built-in fire pit, outdoor kitchen & living room w/ patios and gazebo that will accommodate large scale entertaining. Peaceful, private and majestic this estate is one great expanse of beauty.