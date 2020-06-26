25420 Prado De Las Peras

Amenities

parking walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Designer showplace located on one of the oaks’ finest cul de sacs. Elegantly appointed throughout with the finest finishes, the residence offers 3 bed, 3.5 bath with apx 4130 sf of open floor plan. Anchored by a central courtyard that bathes the house in natural light. The gourmet center island kitchen looks out into the backyard and opens to the lavish family room that features accent wallpaper and a fireplace. Enter the ground floor master suite that features a fireplace, spa tub, steam shower, sensational boutique level walk-in closet with led lightings and French doors that open to the rear grounds. Two additional ensuites upstairs. Sophisticated library/office with large walk-in. Super private backyard features a large pool and spa, outdoor bbq island, side fountain, and large grassy area.