Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

25420 Prado De Las Peras

25420 Prado De Las Peras · No Longer Available
Location

25420 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Designer showplace located on one of the oaks’ finest cul de sacs. Elegantly appointed throughout with the finest finishes, the residence offers 3 bed, 3.5 bath with apx 4130 sf of open floor plan. Anchored by a central courtyard that bathes the house in natural light. The gourmet center island kitchen looks out into the backyard and opens to the lavish family room that features accent wallpaper and a fireplace. Enter the ground floor master suite that features a fireplace, spa tub, steam shower, sensational boutique level walk-in closet with led lightings and French doors that open to the rear grounds. Two additional ensuites upstairs. Sophisticated library/office with large walk-in. Super private backyard features a large pool and spa, outdoor bbq island, side fountain, and large grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have any available units?
25420 Prado De Las Peras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have?
Some of 25420 Prado De Las Peras's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25420 Prado De Las Peras currently offering any rent specials?
25420 Prado De Las Peras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25420 Prado De Las Peras pet-friendly?
No, 25420 Prado De Las Peras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras offer parking?
Yes, 25420 Prado De Las Peras offers parking.
Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25420 Prado De Las Peras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have a pool?
Yes, 25420 Prado De Las Peras has a pool.
Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have accessible units?
No, 25420 Prado De Las Peras does not have accessible units.
Does 25420 Prado De Las Peras have units with dishwashers?
No, 25420 Prado De Las Peras does not have units with dishwashers.

