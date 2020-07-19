All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 25420 PRADO DE AMOR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
25420 PRADO DE AMOR
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

25420 PRADO DE AMOR

25420 Prado de Amor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25420 Prado de Amor, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease this stunning reserve Plan 3 home sited behind gates in the prestigious community of The Oaks of Calabasas. Located on a corner lot, and a private cul-de-sac, this immaculate updated property boasts approx. 7200 sq ft, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. Custom Italian finishes, vaulted cathedral ceilings, elegant living room & formal dining room with French doors leading to a gorgeous outdoor space. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with center island, top of the line appliances and breakfast nook that opens to spacious family room. The Master bedroom suite is a true sanctuary w/private balcony and features a custom walk in closet, perfect for the shoe connoisseur. Master bathroom features dual vanities, soaking spa tub and oversized shower. Verdant grounds surround this private entertainers paradise with exquisite pool, spa, fountain, built-in BBQ, bar, fire pit and seating enclave under a covered trellis. Additional features include first floor laundry room and large bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have any available units?
25420 PRADO DE AMOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have?
Some of 25420 PRADO DE AMOR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25420 PRADO DE AMOR currently offering any rent specials?
25420 PRADO DE AMOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25420 PRADO DE AMOR pet-friendly?
No, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR offer parking?
Yes, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR offers parking.
Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have a pool?
Yes, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR has a pool.
Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have accessible units?
No, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR does not have accessible units.
Does 25420 PRADO DE AMOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25420 PRADO DE AMOR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts