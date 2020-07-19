25420 PRADO DE AMOR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rare opportunity to lease this stunning reserve Plan 3 home sited behind gates in the prestigious community of The Oaks of Calabasas. Located on a corner lot, and a private cul-de-sac, this immaculate updated property boasts approx. 7200 sq ft, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. Custom Italian finishes, vaulted cathedral ceilings, elegant living room & formal dining room with French doors leading to a gorgeous outdoor space. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with center island, top of the line appliances and breakfast nook that opens to spacious family room. The Master bedroom suite is a true sanctuary w/private balcony and features a custom walk in closet, perfect for the shoe connoisseur. Master bathroom features dual vanities, soaking spa tub and oversized shower. Verdant grounds surround this private entertainers paradise with exquisite pool, spa, fountain, built-in BBQ, bar, fire pit and seating enclave under a covered trellis. Additional features include first floor laundry room and large bonus room.