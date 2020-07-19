25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS

Amenities

Don't miss the best summer of your life in this priced-to-sell spectacular view home in the Oaks of Calabasas. With forever views of rolling hills, you can enjoy a swim or a homemade slice of pizza from your very own pizza oven. Throw unforgettable parties in your outdoor loggia with TV, fireplace, bathroom and outdoor shower. In the spacious living room, the custom Macassar Ebony and stainless steel bar will impress your friends and the huge kitchen with quartz island and contemporary cabinetry will host your entire family. No perfect house is complete without an 8 seat home theater and formal living/dining. Upstairs you can grab a workout in your home gym before making the long commute to your spacious office. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs all feature en-suite baths. The master bedroom is a private oasis of serenity, views, his and hers closets and a sexy master bath. 4 car garage for all of your toys all on one of the best streets in the Oaks at a killer price.