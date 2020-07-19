All apartments in Calabasas
25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS

25325 Prado De Los Gansos · No Longer Available
Location

25325 Prado De Los Gansos, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Don't miss the best summer of your life in this priced-to-sell spectacular view home in the Oaks of Calabasas. With forever views of rolling hills, you can enjoy a swim or a homemade slice of pizza from your very own pizza oven. Throw unforgettable parties in your outdoor loggia with TV, fireplace, bathroom and outdoor shower. In the spacious living room, the custom Macassar Ebony and stainless steel bar will impress your friends and the huge kitchen with quartz island and contemporary cabinetry will host your entire family. No perfect house is complete without an 8 seat home theater and formal living/dining. Upstairs you can grab a workout in your home gym before making the long commute to your spacious office. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs all feature en-suite baths. The master bedroom is a private oasis of serenity, views, his and hers closets and a sexy master bath. 4 car garage for all of your toys all on one of the best streets in the Oaks at a killer price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have any available units?
25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have?
Some of 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS currently offering any rent specials?
25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS pet-friendly?
No, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS offer parking?
Yes, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS offers parking.
Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have a pool?
Yes, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS has a pool.
Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have accessible units?
No, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS does not have accessible units.
Does 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25325 PRADO DE LOS GANSOS has units with dishwashers.
