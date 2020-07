Amenities

Calabasas Park Estates Mediterranean home overlooking Calabasas Country Club Golf Course with amazing mountain and canyon views. Large yard with private pool surrounded by many trees for privacy. Two great rooms downstairs with skylights, dramatic high ceilings and two bedrooms upstairs plus two downstairs offers great flexibility on your families needs and offers plenty of light. Large master suite with oversized tub. $11k OBO. Also available for sale.