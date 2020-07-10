24608 Cordillera Drive

Amenities

Enter the esteemed guard-gated community of Vista Pointe. Overlooking the prestigious Calabasas Country Club and Golf Course, on the highest cul-de-sac street, is this captivating panoramic view estate. This 2 story home is set upon immaculate grounds with a private backyard featuring a newly re-plastered pool and spa, barbeque and multiple viewing areas. Pride of ownership is evident in this well maintained estate. This 4,664 Sq. Ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and no neighbor on one side. Expanded dowstairs bedroom plus full bathroom would make a great in-law unit, movie room or recording studio. The upstairs Master bedroom suite features a raised sitting area, fireplace, built-ins, walk-in closet and viewing balcony. The En-suite bathroom features custom Italian tile, dual vanities, make-up area, steam shower and large jetted tub. Additional two large bedrooms and full bathroom complete the upper level. High ceilings, walls of windows, natural sunlight and extreme privacy make this the perfect residence. Enjoy the 300 degree unobstructed views of the country club, city, canyons, mountains, and beyond [[SEE ATTACHED VIDEO]]. Centrally located in the heart of Calabasas near The Commons Shopping Center with ample dining, shopping, and cinema options. Distinguished, highly-rated LVUSD school system. Don’t miss this opportunity! The Vista Pointe community has four tennis courts available to its residents. Also available for lease, furnished at $15,000/Mo.