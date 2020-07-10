All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

24608 Cordillera Drive

24608 Cordillera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24608 Cordillera Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Vista Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Enter the esteemed guard-gated community of Vista Pointe. Overlooking the prestigious Calabasas Country Club and Golf Course, on the highest cul-de-sac street, is this captivating panoramic view estate. This 2 story home is set upon immaculate grounds with a private backyard featuring a newly re-plastered pool and spa, barbeque and multiple viewing areas. Pride of ownership is evident in this well maintained estate. This 4,664 Sq. Ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and no neighbor on one side. Expanded dowstairs bedroom plus full bathroom would make a great in-law unit, movie room or recording studio. The upstairs Master bedroom suite features a raised sitting area, fireplace, built-ins, walk-in closet and viewing balcony. The En-suite bathroom features custom Italian tile, dual vanities, make-up area, steam shower and large jetted tub. Additional two large bedrooms and full bathroom complete the upper level. High ceilings, walls of windows, natural sunlight and extreme privacy make this the perfect residence. Enjoy the 300 degree unobstructed views of the country club, city, canyons, mountains, and beyond [[SEE ATTACHED VIDEO]]. Centrally located in the heart of Calabasas near The Commons Shopping Center with ample dining, shopping, and cinema options. Distinguished, highly-rated LVUSD school system. Don’t miss this opportunity! The Vista Pointe community has four tennis courts available to its residents. Also available for lease, furnished at $15,000/Mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24608 Cordillera Drive have any available units?
24608 Cordillera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24608 Cordillera Drive have?
Some of 24608 Cordillera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24608 Cordillera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24608 Cordillera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24608 Cordillera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24608 Cordillera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24608 Cordillera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24608 Cordillera Drive offers parking.
Does 24608 Cordillera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24608 Cordillera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24608 Cordillera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24608 Cordillera Drive has a pool.
Does 24608 Cordillera Drive have accessible units?
No, 24608 Cordillera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24608 Cordillera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24608 Cordillera Drive has units with dishwashers.
