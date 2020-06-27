All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:21 AM

24400 MULHOLLAND Highway

24400 Mulholland Highway · No Longer Available
Location

24400 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Sited above the Mulholland Corridor this Tuscan Inspired hilltop residence boasts 5000 sq ft and offers expansive canyon views from nearly every room. Spacious interior flow includes 5 bed, 5.5 baths, formal living and dining rooms with wood floors, library/office, sunlit kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in pantry and breakfast nook, + bonus/game room. The master suite is highlighted with a warming fireplace, picture windows, private balcony and walk-in closet. Experience the serenity of canyon vistas and breathtaking sunsets from your own backyard. Located next to Santa Monica natural preserve, the expansive grounds of approx one acre offer easy access to hiking & biking trails. Ideally located close to the area's best shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have any available units?
24400 MULHOLLAND Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have?
Some of 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway currently offering any rent specials?
24400 MULHOLLAND Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway pet-friendly?
No, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway offer parking?
Yes, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway offers parking.
Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have a pool?
No, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway does not have a pool.
Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have accessible units?
No, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24400 MULHOLLAND Highway has units with dishwashers.
