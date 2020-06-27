24400 MULHOLLAND Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Sited above the Mulholland Corridor this Tuscan Inspired hilltop residence boasts 5000 sq ft and offers expansive canyon views from nearly every room. Spacious interior flow includes 5 bed, 5.5 baths, formal living and dining rooms with wood floors, library/office, sunlit kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in pantry and breakfast nook, + bonus/game room. The master suite is highlighted with a warming fireplace, picture windows, private balcony and walk-in closet. Experience the serenity of canyon vistas and breathtaking sunsets from your own backyard. Located next to Santa Monica natural preserve, the expansive grounds of approx one acre offer easy access to hiking & biking trails. Ideally located close to the area's best shopping, dining and schools.