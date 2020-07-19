23643 Park Capri

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

Condo is a specious 3 Bedrooms 2 baths ground floor unit at the most sought after Oak Park Calabasas Complex. Featured tile floors and carpet in the Bedrooms. Open floor plan, with a large patio looking over the natural creek. Remodeled kitchen and Baths, with washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Walking Distance to the Commons, Shopping, restaurants, movie Theater, Calabasas Lake, Tennis and Swim Center, Golf Course, Country Club and Entertainment. 15 Min drive to Malibu Beach and Pepperdine University. 24 Hrs security patrol in the neighborhood.