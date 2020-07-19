All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

23637 Park Capri

23637 Park Capri · No Longer Available
Location

23637 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Resort Style Living!!! Charming First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit with Open Floor Plan, at Desirable "Oak Park" Condos in Calabasas! Spacious Living Room with a Mini Bar, Leads to a Large Patio, Facing the Tranquil View of Creek Side and Greenbelt. Master Bedroom with Huge Walk-in Closet. Spacious Kitchen, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer (in unit) are Included in the Lease, 2 Covered Side by Side Parking Carport Spaces Nearby. Community Features Pool, Jacuzzi, Gym, Gazebo and Clubhouse. Walking Distance to the Old Town Calabasas, the “Commons” Shopping Plaza, with Great Entertainments; Restaurants, Stores, Coffee Shops, Theaters, Access Privilege to the Calabasas Lake for a Joyful Walk Around the Lake, and Close to Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center and Farmer’s Market! Also, Close to Many Schools in the Award Winning Las Virgenes School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23637 Park Capri have any available units?
23637 Park Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23637 Park Capri have?
Some of 23637 Park Capri's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23637 Park Capri currently offering any rent specials?
23637 Park Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23637 Park Capri pet-friendly?
No, 23637 Park Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23637 Park Capri offer parking?
Yes, 23637 Park Capri offers parking.
Does 23637 Park Capri have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23637 Park Capri offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23637 Park Capri have a pool?
Yes, 23637 Park Capri has a pool.
Does 23637 Park Capri have accessible units?
No, 23637 Park Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 23637 Park Capri have units with dishwashers?
No, 23637 Park Capri does not have units with dishwashers.
