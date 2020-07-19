23637 Park Capri

Amenities

Resort Style Living!!! Charming First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit with Open Floor Plan, at Desirable "Oak Park" Condos in Calabasas! Spacious Living Room with a Mini Bar, Leads to a Large Patio, Facing the Tranquil View of Creek Side and Greenbelt. Master Bedroom with Huge Walk-in Closet. Spacious Kitchen, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer (in unit) are Included in the Lease, 2 Covered Side by Side Parking Carport Spaces Nearby. Community Features Pool, Jacuzzi, Gym, Gazebo and Clubhouse. Walking Distance to the Old Town Calabasas, the “Commons” Shopping Plaza, with Great Entertainments; Restaurants, Stores, Coffee Shops, Theaters, Access Privilege to the Calabasas Lake for a Joyful Walk Around the Lake, and Close to Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center and Farmer’s Market! Also, Close to Many Schools in the Award Winning Las Virgenes School District!