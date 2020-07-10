22733 De Kalb Drive

Amenities
This beautiful Mulwood home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a great flow. Grand entry, step down living room & huge family room that features wet bar, built-ins, an oversized fireplace and curved walls of glass. Master suite with fireplace, built-ins, a huge walk-in closet beautifully outfitted with cabinetry and a built-in stool. The master bedroom also features a mirrored gym area & beautiful panoramic views. The supersized master bathroom features granite countertops, separate double sinks, makeup vanity area, a double shower, 2 person spa tub with built-in cushioning personal jets and mirrored walls. This home includes an entertainers yard with free for Pebble Tec pool with a spa and a great al fresco dining area, city and mountain views. Contact listing agent at David@DavidWatkins.com or call 818-970-2946 Visit www.DavidWatkins.com