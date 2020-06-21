All apartments in Burlingame
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:18 AM

Burlingame West

1830 Sequoia Avenue · (650) 397-6507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Water and Garbage included
Location

1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Mills Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-N · Avail. Jul 18

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burlingame West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

Situated around a serene courtyard pool in a quiet residential neighborhood, Burlingame West offers the perfect sanctuary yet is only minutes from all the conveniences of Bay Area living and walking distance to Bart and Caltrain. Enjoy light-filled floor plans featuring spacious closets, all-electric kitchens with convenient dishwashers and private patios or balconies. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, outdoor seating areas and laundry facilities. Burlingame West is located in one of the most highly desired areas in the Bay Area, with easy access to highways 101, 280, and 380, as well as just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Live the life you’ve always wanted, here at Burlingame West.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35. Per spplicant
Deposit: $650 (1bedroom) with good credit
Move-in Fees: No additional fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No pit bulls or similar breeds, 45 lbs
Parking Details: Carport, 1 per apartment.
Storage Details: Small storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burlingame West have any available units?
Burlingame West has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Burlingame West have?
Some of Burlingame West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burlingame West currently offering any rent specials?
Burlingame West is offering the following rent specials: Water and Garbage included
Is Burlingame West pet-friendly?
Yes, Burlingame West is pet friendly.
Does Burlingame West offer parking?
Yes, Burlingame West offers parking.
Does Burlingame West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Burlingame West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Burlingame West have a pool?
Yes, Burlingame West has a pool.
Does Burlingame West have accessible units?
No, Burlingame West does not have accessible units.
Does Burlingame West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burlingame West has units with dishwashers.
Does Burlingame West have units with air conditioning?
No, Burlingame West does not have units with air conditioning.
