Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly carport courtyard

Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.



Situated around a serene courtyard pool in a quiet residential neighborhood, Burlingame West offers the perfect sanctuary yet is only minutes from all the conveniences of Bay Area living and walking distance to Bart and Caltrain. Enjoy light-filled floor plans featuring spacious closets, all-electric kitchens with convenient dishwashers and private patios or balconies. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, outdoor seating areas and laundry facilities. Burlingame West is located in one of the most highly desired areas in the Bay Area, with easy access to highways 101, 280, and 380, as well as just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Live the life you’ve always wanted, here at Burlingame West.