822 Linden Ave.

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage... Location, Location, Location! - Charming Craftsman Completely Remodeled in 2011 with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and High End Finishes and Throughout with Detached Cottage.



Enter to the spacious living room open to the formal dining room and huge well appointed gourmet kitchen with a five burner stove, double oven, warming drawer, large center island and custom cabinetry with plenty of storage. The kitchen adjoins a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors that step down to the patio and verdant backyard. The luscious plantings and a generous patio makes it an entertainer's dream! The laundry room and master suite with large walk in closet complete the main level. Upstairs, you find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.



The detached garage has been converted to two additional rooms with a full bathroom that would be perfect for private office and guest suite.



-3Bd/3.5 Bth with Detached 2 Room Cottage w/ Full Bath

-Large Kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar with Seating for Six

-Master Bedroom with En suite and Built in Closet Organizers

-Laundry Room on the First Floor

-One Decorative Fireplace in Living Room and Gas Fireplace in Family Room

-Powder Room off the Family Room

-Newly Painted Interior and Exterior

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Private Fenced Yard

-Gated Driveway

-Gardener Included



Award Winning Burlingame Schools!



Centrally located on the Peninsula just a short walk to downtown Burlingame Ave and the Caltrain, HWY 101, minutes to the new Facebook offices, and more, this very special property is not to be missed!



For a private showing call or text, Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Management, Inc., 650-245-8005. CalBRE:01461447



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5040011)