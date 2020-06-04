All apartments in Burlingame
822 Linden Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

822 Linden Ave.

822 Linden Avenue · (650) 245-8005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 822 Linden Ave. · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage... Location, Location, Location! - Charming Craftsman Completely Remodeled in 2011 with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and High End Finishes and Throughout with Detached Cottage.

Enter to the spacious living room open to the formal dining room and huge well appointed gourmet kitchen with a five burner stove, double oven, warming drawer, large center island and custom cabinetry with plenty of storage. The kitchen adjoins a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors that step down to the patio and verdant backyard. The luscious plantings and a generous patio makes it an entertainer's dream! The laundry room and master suite with large walk in closet complete the main level. Upstairs, you find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The detached garage has been converted to two additional rooms with a full bathroom that would be perfect for private office and guest suite.

-3Bd/3.5 Bth with Detached 2 Room Cottage w/ Full Bath
-Large Kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar with Seating for Six
-Master Bedroom with En suite and Built in Closet Organizers
-Laundry Room on the First Floor
-One Decorative Fireplace in Living Room and Gas Fireplace in Family Room
-Powder Room off the Family Room
-Newly Painted Interior and Exterior
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Private Fenced Yard
-Gated Driveway
-Gardener Included

Award Winning Burlingame Schools!

Centrally located on the Peninsula just a short walk to downtown Burlingame Ave and the Caltrain, HWY 101, minutes to the new Facebook offices, and more, this very special property is not to be missed!

For a private showing call or text, Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Management, Inc., 650-245-8005. CalBRE:01461447

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Linden Ave. have any available units?
822 Linden Ave. has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 Linden Ave. have?
Some of 822 Linden Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Linden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
822 Linden Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Linden Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 822 Linden Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 822 Linden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 822 Linden Ave. does offer parking.
Does 822 Linden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Linden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Linden Ave. have a pool?
No, 822 Linden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 822 Linden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 822 Linden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Linden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Linden Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Linden Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Linden Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
