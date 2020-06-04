All apartments in Burlingame
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue

812 Peninsula Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Lyon Hoag

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasant 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Lyon Hoag neighborhood in Burlingame, just minutes away to and from Downtown Burlingame.

The home is unfurnished but has furniture in it and is open to selling them. Its spacious and comfy interior has hardwood and tile floors and recessed lighting. The lovely one-walled kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and three shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. Ceiling fans and central heating are installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No pets allowed but negotiable depending on their size. Smoking is prohibited. The exterior has a yard that tenants must maintain.

There are 2 slots of driveway parking at the front of the property only and shouldn’t block the part that stretches to the back portion.

The tenant is responsible for trash, water, gas, and electricity (utility providers: PG&E & City of Burlingame). The landlord is responsible for the sewage. Separated by 1 meter only for both this property and the studio at the back so there’s a $50 fee (per person) for the utilities. The home has solar panels, too.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 87

Nearby parks: Washington Park, Pershing Park

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have any available units?
812 Peninsula Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 Peninsula Avenue have?
Some of 812 Peninsula Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Peninsula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 Peninsula Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Peninsula Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 Peninsula Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 Peninsula Avenue does offer parking.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Peninsula Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 Peninsula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 Peninsula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Peninsula Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Peninsula Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Peninsula Avenue has units with air conditioning.
