812 Peninsula Avenue

Pleasant 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Lyon Hoag neighborhood in Burlingame, just minutes away to and from Downtown Burlingame.



The home is unfurnished but has furniture in it and is open to selling them. Its spacious and comfy interior has hardwood and tile floors and recessed lighting. The lovely one-walled kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and three shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. Ceiling fans and central heating are installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No pets allowed but negotiable depending on their size. Smoking is prohibited. The exterior has a yard that tenants must maintain.



There are 2 slots of driveway parking at the front of the property only and shouldn’t block the part that stretches to the back portion.



The tenant is responsible for trash, water, gas, and electricity (utility providers: PG&E & City of Burlingame). The landlord is responsible for the sewage. Separated by 1 meter only for both this property and the studio at the back so there’s a $50 fee (per person) for the utilities. The home has solar panels, too.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 87



Nearby parks: Washington Park, Pershing Park



No Pets Allowed



