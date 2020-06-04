391 Marcella WAY

Amenities

Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases. Each individual suite has a private bathroom, opaque windows, large closet with organizer, and a kitchenette containing brand-new utensils, a conventional microwave, refrigerator, and kettle. The rooms also have a brand-new queen-sized bed, water-filtration system, AC/tank-less water heater, furniture, towels, and bedding. Rent includes utilities, cable, WiFi, parking, brand-new washer and dryer. Virtual Tour: https://www.corporatehousingbyowner.com/properties/23616/ Suite A:1 BR/1 BA w/ a large walk-in closet, 1 mo. min = $2,299; Suite B: Studio/1 BA w/ closet organizer 1 mo. min = $1999; Suite C: Studio/1 BA w/ large box window, 1 mo. min = $2099; Suite D: 1 BR / 1 BA w/ large box window 1 mo. min = $2499. *Discounted rates apply for more than three months. Deposit = 1 Month Rent; Non Ref Exit Cleaning Fee: $120; Application Fees: $50 per adult.