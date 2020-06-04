All apartments in Burlingame
391 Marcella WAY

391 Marcella Way · (650) 866-8088
Location

391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA 94010
Mills Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases. Each individual suite has a private bathroom, opaque windows, large closet with organizer, and a kitchenette containing brand-new utensils, a conventional microwave, refrigerator, and kettle. The rooms also have a brand-new queen-sized bed, water-filtration system, AC/tank-less water heater, furniture, towels, and bedding. Rent includes utilities, cable, WiFi, parking, brand-new washer and dryer. Virtual Tour: https://www.corporatehousingbyowner.com/properties/23616/ Suite A:1 BR/1 BA w/ a large walk-in closet, 1 mo. min = $2,299; Suite B: Studio/1 BA w/ closet organizer 1 mo. min = $1999; Suite C: Studio/1 BA w/ large box window, 1 mo. min = $2099; Suite D: 1 BR / 1 BA w/ large box window 1 mo. min = $2499. *Discounted rates apply for more than three months. Deposit = 1 Month Rent; Non Ref Exit Cleaning Fee: $120; Application Fees: $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Marcella WAY have any available units?
391 Marcella WAY has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 391 Marcella WAY have?
Some of 391 Marcella WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Marcella WAY currently offering any rent specials?
391 Marcella WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Marcella WAY pet-friendly?
No, 391 Marcella WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 391 Marcella WAY offer parking?
Yes, 391 Marcella WAY offers parking.
Does 391 Marcella WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 Marcella WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Marcella WAY have a pool?
No, 391 Marcella WAY does not have a pool.
Does 391 Marcella WAY have accessible units?
No, 391 Marcella WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Marcella WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Marcella WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Marcella WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 391 Marcella WAY has units with air conditioning.
