1521 Newlands Ave

Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!**



Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of every kind, parks, a great public library and two well appointed grocery stores within a block or two of this unit (Mollie Stones & Safeway).



This ideal location is close to public transportation, schools and major traffic routes, while still maintaining that quiet and clean small town feel.



Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7tXSEN84-w&feature=youtu.be



Additional features include:

- Real hardwood floors in main living areas!

- Gas Stove and oven

- Great natural light

- Shared backyard with nice area for relaxing

- ALL utilities included in the rent!

- Street parking available from City of Burlingame (permit required)



Great local schools include the following top rated institutions:

- Franklin Elementary School

- Lincoln Elementary School

- Roosevelt Elementary School

- Burlingame High School

- Burlingame Intermediate School

- McKinley Elementary School

- Washington Elementary School



About the area: walking distance to Burlingame Avenue, a friendly and fun downtown! There are fun activities for kids as well as nice restaurants, boutiques, and events for adults. Burlingame boasts fabulous farmers markets and art shows in the park throughout the summer, as well as street fairs and fine dining there really is something for everyone! Location is central to everything. Caltrain is a 10 minute walk and downtown Burlingame is just beyond the train station where there are wonderful shops and restaurants.



Photo tour: http://www.4waytours.com/tours/1521newlands/



Dimensions (approximate):

- Living room 15' x 14' Sq Ft

- Dining Nook 5' x 5' Sq Ft

- Bedroom 13' x 12' Sq Ft



Easy access to Hwy 92, 101 or 280! Commuters will appreciate the convenient location to North, East or South Bay commute corridors and public transportation!



Application information:

- Please note that all properties require each applicant to have a minimum FICO score of 700 and a combined minimum verifiable gross income of at least (3) three times the monthly rent.

- Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

- Each applicant must complete a PET, NO PET, and/or an ASSISTANCE ANIMAL profile at https://gofivestarpm.petscreening.com

- Minimum 12 month lease term

- No co-signers

- No pets considered

- Includes all utilities!

- Renter's Insurance required



Professionally managed by:



Five Star Property Management

(650) 435-5906 Ext. 2 Leasing Line

Speak with a live agent Mon-Fri 9am - 8pm & Sat-Sun 9am - 5pm PST!!



Additional listings: http://gofivestarpm.com/rentals



Five Star Property Management offers all residents the ability to pay rent and security deposits online 24/7 via Check, Debit or Credit card, thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!



You can also view account information and create & track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device!



Equal Housing Opportunity



About Us: Five Star Property Management is the Bay Areas premier boutique property management company. Our property management professionals help real estate owners and investors like you manage your properties throughout the Bay Area by handling all facets of the day-to-day management of your properties and partnering with you to develop long-term investment management strategies.



For more information about our property management services, please visit our educational blog page: https://gofivestarpm.com/burlingame-property-management-blog/



No Pets Allowed



