1320 Balboa Avenue Available 06/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious Burlingame Home with Hardwood Floors, 2 Sunrooms, and More! - Beautiful home located in Burlingame with a mixture of traditional and modern characteristics. Kitchen is updated with quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, and a farmhouse sink. Hardwood floors are found throughout the downstairs area. Upstairs sun room and bedroom has plush wall-to-wall carpet.



Home features:

- Kitchen features a stainless fridge, dishwasher, gas stove with an oven, and a microwave

- New washer/dryer in laundry room next to the kitchen

- 2 sun rooms - 1 downstairs by dining room and 1 upstairs

- 2 bedrooms downstairs (one bedroom has built-in shelves and can be used as an office)

- 1 bedroom and 1 sun room upstairs (upstairs sun room can be used as a bedroom)

- 2 bathrooms (one downstairs and one upstairs)

- Formal living room with a fireplace and built in shelves

- Covered parking with a long driveway for additional parking

- Double pane windows throughout



Downstairs has hardwood floors, kitchen, laundry room, formal living room, formal dining room, and a sun room. Upstairs has plush wall-to-wall carpet in the bedroom and in the sun room.



This property/home is shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. 12 month lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease. DRE #01835927



No Pets Allowed



