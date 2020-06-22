All apartments in Burlingame
1320 Balboa Avenue

1320 Balboa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Balboa Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Easton Addition

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1320 Balboa Avenue Available 06/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious Burlingame Home with Hardwood Floors, 2 Sunrooms, and More! - Beautiful home located in Burlingame with a mixture of traditional and modern characteristics. Kitchen is updated with quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, recessed lighting, and a farmhouse sink. Hardwood floors are found throughout the downstairs area. Upstairs sun room and bedroom has plush wall-to-wall carpet.

Home features:
- Kitchen features a stainless fridge, dishwasher, gas stove with an oven, and a microwave
- New washer/dryer in laundry room next to the kitchen
- 2 sun rooms - 1 downstairs by dining room and 1 upstairs
- 2 bedrooms downstairs (one bedroom has built-in shelves and can be used as an office)
- 1 bedroom and 1 sun room upstairs (upstairs sun room can be used as a bedroom)
- 2 bathrooms (one downstairs and one upstairs)
- Formal living room with a fireplace and built in shelves
- Covered parking with a long driveway for additional parking
- Double pane windows throughout

Downstairs has hardwood floors, kitchen, laundry room, formal living room, formal dining room, and a sun room. Upstairs has plush wall-to-wall carpet in the bedroom and in the sun room.

This property/home is shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. 12 month lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease. DRE #01835927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have any available units?
1320 Balboa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlingame, CA.
What amenities does 1320 Balboa Avenue have?
Some of 1320 Balboa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Balboa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Balboa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Balboa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Balboa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Balboa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Balboa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 Balboa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 Balboa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Balboa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Balboa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Balboa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
