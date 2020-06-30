All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
626 E Orange Grove Ave #302
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

626 E Orange Grove Ave #302

626 Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

626 Orange Grove Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo close to downtown Burbank - Gorgeous 2-bed, 2-bath condo located near downtown Burbank where you will have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. This 970 sq. ft. unit is equipped with recessed lighting, granite kitchen countertops, an island counter, central heating and air conditioning, and double pane windows throughout the condo.

Both bathrooms feature modern bidet toilets, sophisticated tile, glass enclosures and skylights that let in ample sunlight. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas oven, microwave plus a full size in unit washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Both bedrooms are carpeted and showcase elegant mirrored closet doors. The shared outdoor space is a great area to have guests over for a BBQ. 2 underground parking spaces and storage cabinets come with the unit.

No pets allowed.

Owner pays for HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

All showings are by appointment only.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have any available units?
626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have?
Some of 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 currently offering any rent specials?
626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 pet-friendly?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 offer parking?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 offers parking.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have a pool?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 does not have a pool.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have accessible units?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Ave #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts