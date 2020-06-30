626 E Orange Grove Ave #302

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo close to downtown Burbank - Gorgeous 2-bed, 2-bath condo located near downtown Burbank where you will have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. This 970 sq. ft. unit is equipped with recessed lighting, granite kitchen countertops, an island counter, central heating and air conditioning, and double pane windows throughout the condo.



Both bathrooms feature modern bidet toilets, sophisticated tile, glass enclosures and skylights that let in ample sunlight. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas oven, microwave plus a full size in unit washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Both bedrooms are carpeted and showcase elegant mirrored closet doors. The shared outdoor space is a great area to have guests over for a BBQ. 2 underground parking spaces and storage cabinets come with the unit.



No pets allowed.



Owner pays for HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



All showings are by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



