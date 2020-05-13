All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 429 North CORDOVA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
429 North CORDOVA Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

429 North CORDOVA Street

429 North Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

429 North Cordova Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Handsome single-family home available for furnished lease in the heart of Burbank! This renovated three-bedroom two-bathroom home features a cozy foyer entry into open living, dining, and kitchen areas. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and the beautifully recently-renovated gourmet kitchen make for many charming entertaining spaces. This home also offers a separate family room and a laundry room. All the bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ample amounts of closet storage space. The large private covered patio, front yard, gardens, and a two car driveway make it a wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 North CORDOVA Street have any available units?
429 North CORDOVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 North CORDOVA Street have?
Some of 429 North CORDOVA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 North CORDOVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 North CORDOVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 North CORDOVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 North CORDOVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 429 North CORDOVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 North CORDOVA Street offers parking.
Does 429 North CORDOVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 North CORDOVA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 North CORDOVA Street have a pool?
No, 429 North CORDOVA Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 North CORDOVA Street have accessible units?
No, 429 North CORDOVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 North CORDOVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 North CORDOVA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts