429 North CORDOVA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Handsome single-family home available for furnished lease in the heart of Burbank! This renovated three-bedroom two-bathroom home features a cozy foyer entry into open living, dining, and kitchen areas. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and the beautifully recently-renovated gourmet kitchen make for many charming entertaining spaces. This home also offers a separate family room and a laundry room. All the bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ample amounts of closet storage space. The large private covered patio, front yard, gardens, and a two car driveway make it a wonderful place to call home!