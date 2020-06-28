2735 Joaquin Drive

Amenities

Burbank Hills Executive Home for Lease: Home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, VIEWS and a lot that extends over an acre has it all. As you enter this home, you are overwhelmed with custom double iron doors which invite you to a spacious living room encompassed with recessed lighting, fireplace and custom mantel. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances while overlooking gracious views. Large family room overlooks exterior grounds. Enormous 3 car garage surrounded with custom cabinetry. Upstairs you'll discover 3 private bedrooms (including a true master suite). All bedrooms throughout have a direct view. Exterior features include oversized BBQ area for both natural gas and charcoal, fridge, warmer & sink. Large covered patio with fire pit, grassy yard, and a tranquil deer path. Additional features: separate laundry room, custom wood blinds, new HVAC unit, tank less heater, water softener, alarm and a decorator paint throughout. The views are absolutely stunning!