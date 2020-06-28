All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2735 Joaquin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2735 Joaquin Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

2735 Joaquin Drive

2735 Joaquin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2735 Joaquin Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Burbank Hills Executive Home for Lease: Home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, VIEWS and a lot that extends over an acre has it all. As you enter this home, you are overwhelmed with custom double iron doors which invite you to a spacious living room encompassed with recessed lighting, fireplace and custom mantel. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances while overlooking gracious views. Large family room overlooks exterior grounds. Enormous 3 car garage surrounded with custom cabinetry. Upstairs you'll discover 3 private bedrooms (including a true master suite). All bedrooms throughout have a direct view. Exterior features include oversized BBQ area for both natural gas and charcoal, fridge, warmer & sink. Large covered patio with fire pit, grassy yard, and a tranquil deer path. Additional features: separate laundry room, custom wood blinds, new HVAC unit, tank less heater, water softener, alarm and a decorator paint throughout. The views are absolutely stunning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Joaquin Drive have any available units?
2735 Joaquin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Joaquin Drive have?
Some of 2735 Joaquin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Joaquin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Joaquin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Joaquin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Joaquin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2735 Joaquin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Joaquin Drive offers parking.
Does 2735 Joaquin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Joaquin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Joaquin Drive have a pool?
No, 2735 Joaquin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Joaquin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2735 Joaquin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Joaquin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Joaquin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts