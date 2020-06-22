All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

252 W Spazier Avenue

252 West Spazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

252 West Spazier Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful townhome style Burbank condo offers just under 1k feet of living space. The 2 upstairs bedrooms each has its own on-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally, the bedroom on the north side has a cozy balcony where you can step out and catch a view of the local mountains. Downstairs is a nice sized living area with a fireplace and second balcony, an area ready for a wet bar, a good sized galley kitchen, in-closet washer/dryer hook-ups, as well as a powder room. The gated parking garage has two side by side assigned spots with an area for storage and there is a secured entrance to the building on the north side. Located next to Burbank Channel bike path and within minutes of the 134, the 5, the 101, the Metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, all of the great offerings of Magnolia Park, Home Depot, Ikea, Trader Joe's, the Burbank airport and much more, you will be hard pressed to find a more convenient place to live. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 W Spazier Avenue have any available units?
252 W Spazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 W Spazier Avenue have?
Some of 252 W Spazier Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 W Spazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
252 W Spazier Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 W Spazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 252 W Spazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 252 W Spazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 252 W Spazier Avenue does offer parking.
Does 252 W Spazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 W Spazier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 W Spazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 252 W Spazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 252 W Spazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 252 W Spazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 252 W Spazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 W Spazier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
