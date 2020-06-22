252 W Spazier Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful townhome style Burbank condo offers just under 1k feet of living space. The 2 upstairs bedrooms each has its own on-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally, the bedroom on the north side has a cozy balcony where you can step out and catch a view of the local mountains. Downstairs is a nice sized living area with a fireplace and second balcony, an area ready for a wet bar, a good sized galley kitchen, in-closet washer/dryer hook-ups, as well as a powder room. The gated parking garage has two side by side assigned spots with an area for storage and there is a secured entrance to the building on the north side. Located next to Burbank Channel bike path and within minutes of the 134, the 5, the 101, the Metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, all of the great offerings of Magnolia Park, Home Depot, Ikea, Trader Joe's, the Burbank airport and much more, you will be hard pressed to find a more convenient place to live. .