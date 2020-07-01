All apartments in Burbank
1711 Grismer Ave 29
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1711 Grismer Ave 29

1711 Grismer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Grismer Avenue, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous Townhome, Pool, Gym, Spa, Garage - Property Id: 135971

1711 GRISMER AVE. BURBANK CA 91504

This lovely and private end-unit newly remodeled townhome is located in a charming community. As you walk through the beautifully landscaped grounds, The bright living room has access to an enclosed patio. The kitchen has plentiful cabinetry and a dining area. A half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, balcony with mountain views, and a bathroom with separate shower. Two additional bedrooms accompanied next to an elegant bathroom located in the hallway. Included are washing/drying machines and a 2-car garage. Amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, gym, clubhouse, and courtyard. Appliances included but furniture NOT included.

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135971
Property Id 135971

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5376301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have any available units?
1711 Grismer Ave 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have?
Some of 1711 Grismer Ave 29's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Grismer Ave 29 currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Grismer Ave 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Grismer Ave 29 pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 offers parking.
Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 has a pool.
Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have accessible units?
No, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Grismer Ave 29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 Grismer Ave 29 has units with dishwashers.

