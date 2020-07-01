1711 Grismer Ave 29

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeous Townhome, Pool, Gym, Spa, Garage - Property Id: 135971



1711 GRISMER AVE. BURBANK CA 91504



This lovely and private end-unit newly remodeled townhome is located in a charming community. As you walk through the beautifully landscaped grounds, The bright living room has access to an enclosed patio. The kitchen has plentiful cabinetry and a dining area. A half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, balcony with mountain views, and a bathroom with separate shower. Two additional bedrooms accompanied next to an elegant bathroom located in the hallway. Included are washing/drying machines and a 2-car garage. Amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, gym, clubhouse, and courtyard. Appliances included but furniture NOT included.



818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135971

Property Id 135971



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5376301)