Burbank, CA
1613 N Niagara Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

1613 N Niagara Street

1613 North Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen, hardwood floor in the living room, dining room and bedrooms and tile floor in the kitchen, laundry area & bathroom. The kitchen was updated couple of years ago with cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including an oven range, microwave, side by side fridge, and dishwasher. Dining room has a chandelier and built in hutch. Large grassy backyard with a concrete patio. Additional amenities include central heat & air, copper plumbing, ceiling fans in bedrooms, high base molding throughout and a one-car garage. Home will be freshly painted and cleaned prior to occupancy. Owner will consider one small dog or cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 N Niagara Street have any available units?
1613 N Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 N Niagara Street have?
Some of 1613 N Niagara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 N Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 N Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 N Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 N Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 1613 N Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 1613 N Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 1613 N Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 N Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 N Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 1613 N Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 1613 N Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 N Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 N Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 N Niagara Street has units with dishwashers.
