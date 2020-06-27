1613 N Niagara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen, hardwood floor in the living room, dining room and bedrooms and tile floor in the kitchen, laundry area & bathroom. The kitchen was updated couple of years ago with cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including an oven range, microwave, side by side fridge, and dishwasher. Dining room has a chandelier and built in hutch. Large grassy backyard with a concrete patio. Additional amenities include central heat & air, copper plumbing, ceiling fans in bedrooms, high base molding throughout and a one-car garage. Home will be freshly painted and cleaned prior to occupancy. Owner will consider one small dog or cat.