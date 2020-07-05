All apartments in Burbank
151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103
151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103

151 North Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Media Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PRIME LOCATION FOR 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM CONDO - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This two bedroom/two and half bathroom condo is located south of the 134 Freeway in the highly desirable area of Toluca Lake Village, close to restaurants, shops, markets, and major studios! This condo has 1,045 sq ft of living space which includes brand new appliances such as refrigerator, microwave and oven/stove. Freshly painted walls and a fireplace in the living room. Beautiful bamboo wood floors in living room/kitchen area and brand new wood flooring upstairs. Bedrooms are sizable with great closet spaces! Two full bathrooms upstairs and half bath located downstairs. Also, a brand new water heater was just installed. In unit Washer/Dryer. Two covered parking spaces. Utilities included are water + trash. Pets subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE5700306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have any available units?
151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have?
Some of 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 currently offering any rent specials?
151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 is pet friendly.
Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 offer parking?
Yes, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 offers parking.
Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have a pool?
No, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 does not have a pool.
Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have accessible units?
No, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103 does not have units with dishwashers.

