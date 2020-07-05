151 N. Maple Street UNIT 103

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION FOR 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM CONDO - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This two bedroom/two and half bathroom condo is located south of the 134 Freeway in the highly desirable area of Toluca Lake Village, close to restaurants, shops, markets, and major studios! This condo has 1,045 sq ft of living space which includes brand new appliances such as refrigerator, microwave and oven/stove. Freshly painted walls and a fireplace in the living room. Beautiful bamboo wood floors in living room/kitchen area and brand new wood flooring upstairs. Bedrooms are sizable with great closet spaces! Two full bathrooms upstairs and half bath located downstairs. Also, a brand new water heater was just installed. In unit Washer/Dryer. Two covered parking spaces. Utilities included are water + trash. Pets subject to Landlord approval.



(RLNE5700306)