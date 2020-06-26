All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like
1427 N Evergreen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1427 N Evergreen Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

1427 N Evergreen Street

1427 N Evergreen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1427 N Evergreen St, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great California bungalow home in sought after neighborhood off Burbank Blvd. Close to shopping, restaurants and transportation. Updated and charming one story with laminate flooring throughout, remodled bathroom: tub and separate shower. Closets galore and linen closet as well. Updated kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Dining area off kitchen. Owner pays for and furnishes a gardening service. Tenant pays for all utilities. Detached 2 car garage with opener. Large rear completely fenced yard with new vinyl fencing; nice and private. Off street parking in driveway plus garage. Guest unit in rear not included. Turnkey ready and ready for occupancy. Owners prefer non-smokers. Will consider small pet. Come take a look!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1427 N Evergreen Street have any available units?
1427 N Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 N Evergreen Street have?
Some of 1427 N Evergreen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 N Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1427 N Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 N Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 N Evergreen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1427 N Evergreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1427 N Evergreen Street offers parking.
Does 1427 N Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 N Evergreen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 N Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 1427 N Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1427 N Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 1427 N Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 N Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 N Evergreen Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc NeilRancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts