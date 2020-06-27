1061 E Santa Anita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stop by and see what all the excitement is about!!! Nestled in one of the Burbank's highly sought-after neighborhoods is this charming fully remodeled home. This house comes partially furnished with all appliances included! It will be impossible not to fall in love with this place! Pet and kid friendly! A lush front lawn and flower-lined walkway welcome you to experience the stylish interiors of this house, featuring an open and welcoming floor plan. All through the home, you'll enjoy the tastefully painted walls, highlighted with the recessed lighting and nicely done grey flooring. The living and dining areas are very inviting, making this home ideal for entertainment. You will love the large updated kitchen with lovely cabinets and tiled flooring. Outside an enchanting yard awaits with its lush grassy area, fruit trees and two separate patios for bonfires at night or BBQ. A detached 2 car garage is gated and has a separate access from the rear alley and room in front of it for 3 additional cars!!! This Burbank beauty provides fine details throughout, including a separate laundry area inside for your convenience.