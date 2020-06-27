All apartments in Burbank
1061 E Santa Anita Avenue

1061 E Santa Anita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1061 E Santa Anita Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stop by and see what all the excitement is about!!! Nestled in one of the Burbank's highly sought-after neighborhoods is this charming fully remodeled home. This house comes partially furnished with all appliances included! It will be impossible not to fall in love with this place! Pet and kid friendly! A lush front lawn and flower-lined walkway welcome you to experience the stylish interiors of this house, featuring an open and welcoming floor plan. All through the home, you'll enjoy the tastefully painted walls, highlighted with the recessed lighting and nicely done grey flooring. The living and dining areas are very inviting, making this home ideal for entertainment. You will love the large updated kitchen with lovely cabinets and tiled flooring. Outside an enchanting yard awaits with its lush grassy area, fruit trees and two separate patios for bonfires at night or BBQ. A detached 2 car garage is gated and has a separate access from the rear alley and room in front of it for 3 additional cars!!! This Burbank beauty provides fine details throughout, including a separate laundry area inside for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have any available units?
1061 E Santa Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have?
Some of 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1061 E Santa Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 E Santa Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
