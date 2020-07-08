8570 Corsica Ln

Amenities

Virtual Tours available upon request. *** Newer 1,960 SqFt Home in Buena Park, adjacent to Knott's Berry Farm and shopping *** 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 1 Bonus Loft idea for Office or Kids Entertainmaint *** Absolutely Gorgeous Home with Contemporary Design *** Open-Concept Floor Plan with a Walk-in Pantry *** A Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances *** Quartz Counter Tops *** Recess Lighting and Upgraded USB Ports *** Direct Access 2 Car Garage *** A Big Court Yard for Relaxing and Family Gathering *** Spacious Upstairs Laundry Room with extra storage spaces *** Perfectly Located to all of the Communities Amenities, Great shopping, Dining and Freeways. Must See Beautiful Home!!!