Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

8570 Corsica Ln

8570 Corsica Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8570 Corsica Ln, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Virtual Tours available upon request. *** Newer 1,960 SqFt Home in Buena Park, adjacent to Knott's Berry Farm and shopping *** 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 1 Bonus Loft idea for Office or Kids Entertainmaint *** Absolutely Gorgeous Home with Contemporary Design *** Open-Concept Floor Plan with a Walk-in Pantry *** A Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances *** Quartz Counter Tops *** Recess Lighting and Upgraded USB Ports *** Direct Access 2 Car Garage *** A Big Court Yard for Relaxing and Family Gathering *** Spacious Upstairs Laundry Room with extra storage spaces *** Perfectly Located to all of the Communities Amenities, Great shopping, Dining and Freeways. Must See Beautiful Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8570 Corsica Ln have any available units?
8570 Corsica Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8570 Corsica Ln have?
Some of 8570 Corsica Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8570 Corsica Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8570 Corsica Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8570 Corsica Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8570 Corsica Ln offers parking.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln have a pool?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln have accessible units?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8570 Corsica Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8570 Corsica Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

