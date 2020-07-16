All apartments in Brea
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

626 Willow Drive

626 Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 Willow Drive, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Brea. New paint throughout entire home. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to downtown Brea. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Willow Drive have any available units?
626 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 626 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
626 Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 626 Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 626 Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 626 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 626 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
