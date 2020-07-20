All apartments in Brea
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

500 Laurel Avenue

500 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 Laurel Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Single story cottage with huge back yard in old town Brea. Excellent condition, many remodels done, non smoking property, Double car garage with additional room for a hobby room or tv room. INcludes gardener services. Prefer long term resident who will take care of this charming home. It has all the class and character that will remind you of a cozy old town home. Includes washer, dryer, and Frig. June 1 occupancy. Do not disturb occupant Appointment only. Don't miss this one, you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
500 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 500 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 500 Laurel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Laurel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
