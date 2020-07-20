500 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Single story cottage with huge back yard in old town Brea. Excellent condition, many remodels done, non smoking property, Double car garage with additional room for a hobby room or tv room. INcludes gardener services. Prefer long term resident who will take care of this charming home. It has all the class and character that will remind you of a cozy old town home. Includes washer, dryer, and Frig. June 1 occupancy. Do not disturb occupant Appointment only. Don't miss this one, you will love it!