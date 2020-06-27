Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

214 E. Ash St Available 09/16/19 Coming Soon: Single Story End Unit 1 Bd near Downtown Brea! - Single story 1 Bedroom apartment, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BREA!!! Spacious living room connected to kitchen. Private, interior laundry room with washer and dryer! Master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom! Shared backyard space and shared garage space. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This apartment won't last long. Come see it today!



Sorry, NO PETS.



To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional info contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098867)