Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

214 E. Ash St

214 East Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 East Ash Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
214 E. Ash St Available 09/16/19 Coming Soon: Single Story End Unit 1 Bd near Downtown Brea! - Single story 1 Bedroom apartment, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BREA!!! Spacious living room connected to kitchen. Private, interior laundry room with washer and dryer! Master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom! Shared backyard space and shared garage space. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This apartment won't last long. Come see it today!

Sorry, NO PETS.

To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 E. Ash St have any available units?
214 E. Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 214 E. Ash St have?
Some of 214 E. Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 E. Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
214 E. Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 E. Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 214 E. Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 214 E. Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 214 E. Ash St offers parking.
Does 214 E. Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 E. Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 E. Ash St have a pool?
No, 214 E. Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 214 E. Ash St have accessible units?
No, 214 E. Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 E. Ash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 E. Ash St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 E. Ash St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 E. Ash St has units with air conditioning.
