9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805.

Our completely renovated, boutique-style, Beverly Hills apartment community is located in the most exclusive zip code in the area. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that creatively showcase our expansive and elaborate floor plans ranging from 832 sq ft. to 2400 sq ft. You will fall in love with our contemporary designs, featuring an open kitchen concept complete with an oversized eat-in counter bar, designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Nothing was overlooked when we included a built-in wine refrigerator, espresso machines, and flat screen TVs in select units. Located in the desirable Beverly Hills neighborhood, Ninety9Fifty5 is within walking distance of Beverly Hills High School and just minutes from the famous Rodeo Drive, with fine dining and designer label shopping.



Take in the breathtaking views of the Beverly Hills landscape, rub elbows with the trendsetters at the Melrose Avenue eclectic shops, or absorb some culture at one of LAs many art galleries. This Beverly Hills hideaway will meet all of your expectations and more!



Call today to schedule your personal tour.