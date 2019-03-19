All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like
9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805

9955 Durant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9955 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Our completely renovated, boutique-style, Beverly Hills apartment community is located in the most exclusive zip code in the area. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that creatively showcase our expansive and elaborate floor plans ranging from 832 sq ft. to 2400 sq ft. You will fall in love with our contemporary designs, featuring an open kitchen concept complete with an oversized eat-in counter bar, designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Nothing was overlooked when we included a built-in wine refrigerator, espresso machines, and flat screen TVs in select units. Located in the desirable Beverly Hills neighborhood, Ninety9Fifty5 is within walking distance of Beverly Hills High School and just minutes from the famous Rodeo Drive, with fine dining and designer label shopping.

Take in the breathtaking views of the Beverly Hills landscape, rub elbows with the trendsetters at the Melrose Avenue eclectic shops, or absorb some culture at one of LAs many art galleries. This Beverly Hills hideaway will meet all of your expectations and more!

Call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have any available units?
9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have?
Some of 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 pet-friendly?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 offer parking?
Yes, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 offers parking.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have a pool?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have accessible units?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9955 Durant Dr Unit: 1805 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 BedroomsBeverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts