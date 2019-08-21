All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

9950 DURANT Drive

9950 Durant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Durant Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful brand new designer furnished apartment. Light filled with gorgeous dark wood floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The 2nd Bedroom can be used as a den/office or bedroom. , closet space, with an additional dedicated storage area in the garage. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just steps from famous Rodeo Drive shopping and dining. Also close to movie theaters and Century City. HOA includes water, gas, and cable. A rooftop swimming pool & sun deck has stunning city views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 DURANT Drive have any available units?
9950 DURANT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9950 DURANT Drive have?
Some of 9950 DURANT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 DURANT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9950 DURANT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 DURANT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9950 DURANT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9950 DURANT Drive offers parking.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 DURANT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9950 DURANT Drive has a pool.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive have accessible units?
No, 9950 DURANT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 DURANT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 DURANT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9950 DURANT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
