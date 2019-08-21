9950 DURANT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful brand new designer furnished apartment. Light filled with gorgeous dark wood floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The 2nd Bedroom can be used as a den/office or bedroom. , closet space, with an additional dedicated storage area in the garage. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just steps from famous Rodeo Drive shopping and dining. Also close to movie theaters and Century City. HOA includes water, gas, and cable. A rooftop swimming pool & sun deck has stunning city views!