Beverly Hills, CA
9947 Robbins Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:07 AM

9947 Robbins Dr

9947 Robbins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9947 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
*Prime Beverly Hills Apartment - Newly Remodeled Unit
*Luxurious and Bright Upper Unit - Nice Neighborhood
*Two (2) Bedrooms and One (1) Bathroom
*Well-maintained with new cabinets, updated plumbing and electrical fixtures
*Beautiful Hardwood floors
*Beautiful wide crown moldings
*Remodeled Kitchen, fully loaded with Italian granite countertops, travertine tiles, Viking Appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove
*Central Air conditioning and heating
*Private Parking
*Enjoy the Nice Courtyard
*Close to Century City Westfield Mall, Rodeo Drive and Beverly Hills High School
*Strategically located in one of the most posh streets of Beverly Hills
*No pets

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:00AM TO 8:00PM, UNIT 202

For more information and to view the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9947 Robbins Dr have any available units?
9947 Robbins Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9947 Robbins Dr have?
Some of 9947 Robbins Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9947 Robbins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9947 Robbins Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9947 Robbins Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9947 Robbins Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9947 Robbins Dr offers parking.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9947 Robbins Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr have a pool?
No, 9947 Robbins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr have accessible units?
No, 9947 Robbins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9947 Robbins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9947 Robbins Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9947 Robbins Dr has units with air conditioning.

