9933 Robbins Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport. Fully Functioning Smart Home, Nest Hello Doorbell, Yale Smart Lock, Wall to wall recessed lights, All lights bulbs are Philips HUE and change millions of colors, Motion sensor off and on lights in the bathroom, kitchen and all closets, Google Home with voice control that commands the entire smart home, IPAD Built into the wall that controls the entire smart home, Front and back door entrances, Extremely Large Unit, New dark hardwood floors, Newly renovated bathroom with stand up shower and separate bathtub, Newly renovated kitchen with black granite countertops, Stainless steel Frigidaire stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, In-unit Washer/Dryer, central heat, 2 new air conditioners that are connected wirelessly to the smart home, 2 separate walk-in closets, Crown molding throughout the entire unit, lots of storage space. Pets are allowed! (pet deposit required), Zoned for Beverly Hills High School, Walking distance to Westfield Century City Mall, Manager is on-site, Decorated Entry, Cable Ready. Extremely quiet building!!!! 1 block away from Beverly Hills High School. $2,500 Deposit on approved credit.



Walking distance to Starbucks, Subway, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills High School, Westfield Century City mall, Eataly, Javier's, Rite Aid, Rock Sugar, Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo so much more Contact me via phone or email for questions or to make an appointment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/beverly-hills-ca?lid=13257466



(RLNE5723894)