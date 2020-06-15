All apartments in Beverly Hills
9933 Robbins Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9933 Robbins Drive

9933 Robbins Drive · (818) 714-1365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport. Fully Functioning Smart Home, Nest Hello Doorbell, Yale Smart Lock, Wall to wall recessed lights, All lights bulbs are Philips HUE and change millions of colors, Motion sensor off and on lights in the bathroom, kitchen and all closets, Google Home with voice control that commands the entire smart home, IPAD Built into the wall that controls the entire smart home, Front and back door entrances, Extremely Large Unit, New dark hardwood floors, Newly renovated bathroom with stand up shower and separate bathtub, Newly renovated kitchen with black granite countertops, Stainless steel Frigidaire stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, In-unit Washer/Dryer, central heat, 2 new air conditioners that are connected wirelessly to the smart home, 2 separate walk-in closets, Crown molding throughout the entire unit, lots of storage space. Pets are allowed! (pet deposit required), Zoned for Beverly Hills High School, Walking distance to Westfield Century City Mall, Manager is on-site, Decorated Entry, Cable Ready. Extremely quiet building!!!! 1 block away from Beverly Hills High School. $2,500 Deposit on approved credit.

Walking distance to Starbucks, Subway, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills High School, Westfield Century City mall, Eataly, Javier's, Rite Aid, Rock Sugar, Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo so much more Contact me via phone or email for questions or to make an appointment.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/beverly-hills-ca?lid=13257466

(RLNE5723894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 Robbins Drive have any available units?
9933 Robbins Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9933 Robbins Drive have?
Some of 9933 Robbins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 Robbins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9933 Robbins Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 Robbins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9933 Robbins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9933 Robbins Drive does offer parking.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9933 Robbins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive have a pool?
No, 9933 Robbins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive have accessible units?
No, 9933 Robbins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9933 Robbins Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9933 Robbins Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9933 Robbins Drive has units with air conditioning.
