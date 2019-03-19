9366 W Olympic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

In this large, beautiful one bedroom, you can find yourself in the heart of the most famous city in the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, Barney's, Equinox and Urth Caf and still across the street from the world-class Roxbury Park, this beautiful apartment has been completely remodeled and has a bright open feel.



Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its colonial style. It has recently been updated with top quality appliances and a newly renovated kitchen has been added with top of the line cabinetry, countertops. The space features custom hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and includes A/C and parking. The building has also recently been remodeled which adds to the contemporary flair of this one of a kind apartment.



Available for an immediate move-in please call or text Rafi at 424-400-7010.



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease