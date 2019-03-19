All apartments in Beverly Hills
9366 W Olympic Blvd

9366 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9366 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/537303b01d ----
In this large, beautiful one bedroom, you can find yourself in the heart of the most famous city in the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, Barney's, Equinox and Urth Caf and still across the street from the world-class Roxbury Park, this beautiful apartment has been completely remodeled and has a bright open feel.

Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its colonial style. It has recently been updated with top quality appliances and a newly renovated kitchen has been added with top of the line cabinetry, countertops. The space features custom hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and includes A/C and parking. The building has also recently been remodeled which adds to the contemporary flair of this one of a kind apartment.

Available for an immediate move-in please call or text Rafi at 424-400-7010.

KEY FEATURES:
Hardwood Floors
Newly renovated
Air Conditioning
New appliances including dishwasher
Ceiling fans
Large Windows/Natural Light
Walk-in closet and tons of storage space
Parking Included

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
9366 W Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 9366 W Olympic Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9366 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9366 W Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9366 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9366 W Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9366 W Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9366 W Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 9366 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9366 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9366 W Olympic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9366 W Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9366 W Olympic Blvd has units with air conditioning.

