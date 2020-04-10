All apartments in Beverly Hills
9233 BURTON Way
9233 BURTON Way

9233 Burton Way · No Longer Available
Location

9233 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
This is your chance to lease a gorgeous condo in the Le Faubourg St. Honore on Burton Way! Bright corner unit with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, fresh new paint through out, new carpet in Master Bedroom, walk-in closet, fantastic tree top and Hollywood Hills views, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious layout, side by side parking, private balcony off the master bedroom, Beverly Hills School District, and the list goes on. This luxurious building has a concierge, secured access, gym, spa, sun deck and is in a prime location where you can walk to all the hottest shops and restaurants in Beverly Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 BURTON Way have any available units?
9233 BURTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9233 BURTON Way have?
Some of 9233 BURTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 BURTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
9233 BURTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 BURTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 9233 BURTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9233 BURTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 9233 BURTON Way offers parking.
Does 9233 BURTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9233 BURTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 BURTON Way have a pool?
No, 9233 BURTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 9233 BURTON Way have accessible units?
No, 9233 BURTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 BURTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 BURTON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9233 BURTON Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9233 BURTON Way does not have units with air conditioning.
