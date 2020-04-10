9233 BURTON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking hot tub

This is your chance to lease a gorgeous condo in the Le Faubourg St. Honore on Burton Way! Bright corner unit with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, fresh new paint through out, new carpet in Master Bedroom, walk-in closet, fantastic tree top and Hollywood Hills views, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious layout, side by side parking, private balcony off the master bedroom, Beverly Hills School District, and the list goes on. This luxurious building has a concierge, secured access, gym, spa, sun deck and is in a prime location where you can walk to all the hottest shops and restaurants in Beverly Hills!