8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038

Amenities

conference room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room internet access

EXECUTIVE PENTHOUSE CORNER OFFICE - Property Id: 91788



Prestigious Beverly Hills Executive Penthouse Suite with corner office available for lease. Located in the heart of the Beverly Hills commercial district. Beautiful office with incredible views and floor to ceiling glass windows. Shared use of conference room with reputable entertainment and business law firm. Available immediately.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91788

Property Id 91788



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4587547)