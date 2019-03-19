All apartments in Beverly Hills
8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038

8383 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8383 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

conference room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
EXECUTIVE PENTHOUSE CORNER OFFICE - Property Id: 91788

Prestigious Beverly Hills Executive Penthouse Suite with corner office available for lease. Located in the heart of the Beverly Hills commercial district. Beautiful office with incredible views and floor to ceiling glass windows. Shared use of conference room with reputable entertainment and business law firm. Available immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91788
Property Id 91788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4587547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have any available units?
8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 currently offering any rent specials?
8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 pet-friendly?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 offer parking?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not offer parking.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have a pool?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not have a pool.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have accessible units?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not have accessible units.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Ste 1038 does not have units with air conditioning.
