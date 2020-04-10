All apartments in Beverly Hills
803 North BEDFORD Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

803 North BEDFORD Drive

803 North Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 North Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Impressive two story entry leads to the step down living room . There is a lovely family room that leads to an outdoor patio . a popular place to gather. The formal grand dining room has french doors to a lush garden. The stainless and granite kitchen is spacious and affords a lot of cabinets, double sinks, double dishwashers and all appliances built in. There is a maids & laundry room downstairs.Upstairs has 5 bedrooms & 4 have ensuite bathrooms. Every bedroom has french doors accessing patios on the north and south side of the house. A wonderful expansive pool and three cabanas are a welcome part of this lovely home. Located in the prime west end Beverly Hills flats, ideal walking shopping area.Please click on virtual tour! Elegant home with class & grace. Available unfurnished or furnished.Touches of charm from original construction,yet modernized for functionality.Rooms are grandscale, ideal for entertaining & cozy feeling. Please see attached floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
803 North BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 803 North BEDFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 North BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 North BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 North BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 803 North BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 North BEDFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 North BEDFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 803 North BEDFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 North BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 North BEDFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 North BEDFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 North BEDFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
