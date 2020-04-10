803 North BEDFORD Drive

Amenities

Impressive two story entry leads to the step down living room . There is a lovely family room that leads to an outdoor patio . a popular place to gather. The formal grand dining room has french doors to a lush garden. The stainless and granite kitchen is spacious and affords a lot of cabinets, double sinks, double dishwashers and all appliances built in. There is a maids & laundry room downstairs.Upstairs has 5 bedrooms & 4 have ensuite bathrooms. Every bedroom has french doors accessing patios on the north and south side of the house. A wonderful expansive pool and three cabanas are a welcome part of this lovely home. Located in the prime west end Beverly Hills flats, ideal walking shopping area.Please click on virtual tour! Elegant home with class & grace. Available unfurnished or furnished.Touches of charm from original construction,yet modernized for functionality.Rooms are grandscale, ideal for entertaining & cozy feeling. Please see attached floor plan.