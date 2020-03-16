All apartments in Beverly Hills
803 FOOTHILL Road
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

803 FOOTHILL Road

803 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

803 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Richard Landry estate that offers many luxurious features and privacy. Grand foyer leads to formal living spaces with elegant details throughout--large living, dining and family room including a separate office with rich wood paneling. European farmhouse kitchen with Viking appliances and a lovely breakfast nook. Huge master suite with romantic balcony and two large closets. Property offers 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Perfect for entertaining with several outdoor patio areas. The tranquil backyard includes a swimming pool, spa and tennis court plus a detached island studio. Property has a gated driveway with motor court and 2-car garage. Situated in the prime Beverly Hills flats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have any available units?
803 FOOTHILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 803 FOOTHILL Road have?
Some of 803 FOOTHILL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 FOOTHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
803 FOOTHILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 FOOTHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 803 FOOTHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 803 FOOTHILL Road offers parking.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 FOOTHILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have a pool?
Yes, 803 FOOTHILL Road has a pool.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 803 FOOTHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 FOOTHILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 FOOTHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 FOOTHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.

