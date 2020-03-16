803 FOOTHILL Road

Amenities

Richard Landry estate that offers many luxurious features and privacy. Grand foyer leads to formal living spaces with elegant details throughout--large living, dining and family room including a separate office with rich wood paneling. European farmhouse kitchen with Viking appliances and a lovely breakfast nook. Huge master suite with romantic balcony and two large closets. Property offers 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Perfect for entertaining with several outdoor patio areas. The tranquil backyard includes a swimming pool, spa and tennis court plus a detached island studio. Property has a gated driveway with motor court and 2-car garage. Situated in the prime Beverly Hills flats.