725 North FOOTHILL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Quintessential Mediterranean Estate, gated and private, close to the Best Beverly Hills has to offer. rebuilt with modern touches. Luxury and Hollywood Glamor, the home showcases spacious Entertainment rooms with bright high ceiling to floor French Doors flow into each other. Large grassy backyard with fountains, Luxurious pool & spa, . The main residence comprised of large Master suit with sitting area, separate His & Hers Bathrooms and closets. All bedrooms suits are luxuriously decorated. Kitchen with Top of the line appliances. Antique Bowling Alley.Newly built Modern Guest House, feathers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths & large living area.