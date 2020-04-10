All apartments in Beverly Hills
725 North FOOTHILL Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

725 North FOOTHILL Road

725 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

725 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Quintessential Mediterranean Estate, gated and private, close to the Best Beverly Hills has to offer. rebuilt with modern touches. Luxury and Hollywood Glamor, the home showcases spacious Entertainment rooms with bright high ceiling to floor French Doors flow into each other. Large grassy backyard with fountains, Luxurious pool & spa, . The main residence comprised of large Master suit with sitting area, separate His & Hers Bathrooms and closets. All bedrooms suits are luxuriously decorated. Kitchen with Top of the line appliances. Antique Bowling Alley.Newly built Modern Guest House, feathers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths & large living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have any available units?
725 North FOOTHILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have?
Some of 725 North FOOTHILL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 North FOOTHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
725 North FOOTHILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 North FOOTHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 725 North FOOTHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 725 North FOOTHILL Road offers parking.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 North FOOTHILL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have a pool?
Yes, 725 North FOOTHILL Road has a pool.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 725 North FOOTHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 North FOOTHILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 North FOOTHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 North FOOTHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.

