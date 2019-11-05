704 North RODEO Drive

Amenities

North Rodeo Drive. Welcome to the most recognized street in Beverly Hills as well as one of the most famed streets in the world. This timeless, classic, two-story 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival is perfectly situated just 650 meters from The Beverly Hills Hotel, 1500 meters from The Beverly Wilshire and 1500 meters from The Waldorf Astoria. You are only a 17-minute walk to having breakfast across the street from Tiffany's. Shop browse and relax at Tiffany's, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Chanel on your way home. Grand Spanish windows, vintage Spanish tiles and 11' ceilings in the dining room, living room and formal study radiate 1920s Hollywood glamour. The kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms and living spaces were carefully remodeled in late 2018. Entertain your guests and family around the 40' pool. This property is listed for sale concurrently.