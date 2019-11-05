All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 704 North RODEO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
704 North RODEO Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

704 North RODEO Drive

704 North Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

704 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
North Rodeo Drive. Welcome to the most recognized street in Beverly Hills as well as one of the most famed streets in the world. This timeless, classic, two-story 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival is perfectly situated just 650 meters from The Beverly Hills Hotel, 1500 meters from The Beverly Wilshire and 1500 meters from The Waldorf Astoria. You are only a 17-minute walk to having breakfast across the street from Tiffany's. Shop browse and relax at Tiffany's, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Chanel on your way home. Grand Spanish windows, vintage Spanish tiles and 11' ceilings in the dining room, living room and formal study radiate 1920s Hollywood glamour. The kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms and living spaces were carefully remodeled in late 2018. Entertain your guests and family around the 40' pool. This property is listed for sale concurrently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 North RODEO Drive have any available units?
704 North RODEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 704 North RODEO Drive have?
Some of 704 North RODEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 North RODEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 North RODEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 North RODEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 North RODEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 North RODEO Drive offers parking.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 North RODEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 704 North RODEO Drive has a pool.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 North RODEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 North RODEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 North RODEO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 North RODEO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts