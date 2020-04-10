All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 702 North RODEO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
702 North RODEO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

702 North RODEO Drive

702 North Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

702 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Located on one of the most famous and exclusive luxury streets in the world. This celebrity compound oasis, boasts a 3 bedrooms plus Maids quarters, main house sits on a 16,998 sf corner lot with tropical resort style landscaping, pool and spa, an attached gym/office, a separate guest house, and a state-of-the-art permitted recording studio, which has recorded a Who's Who A-list of rock musician legends. Previously the homes of Bobby Darin (famous American singer), and Noel Blanc (Mel Blanc's son, the voice of many of the most iconic Warner Bros. cartoon characters). Onsite property parking for 8+ cars. A few blocks away from Beverly Hills' glamorous destinations with its unparalleled hub of luxury fashion, entertainment, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 North RODEO Drive have any available units?
702 North RODEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 702 North RODEO Drive have?
Some of 702 North RODEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 North RODEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 North RODEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 North RODEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 North RODEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 North RODEO Drive offers parking.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 North RODEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 702 North RODEO Drive has a pool.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 North RODEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 North RODEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 North RODEO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 North RODEO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts