702 North RODEO Drive

Located on one of the most famous and exclusive luxury streets in the world. This celebrity compound oasis, boasts a 3 bedrooms plus Maids quarters, main house sits on a 16,998 sf corner lot with tropical resort style landscaping, pool and spa, an attached gym/office, a separate guest house, and a state-of-the-art permitted recording studio, which has recorded a Who's Who A-list of rock musician legends. Previously the homes of Bobby Darin (famous American singer), and Noel Blanc (Mel Blanc's son, the voice of many of the most iconic Warner Bros. cartoon characters). Onsite property parking for 8+ cars. A few blocks away from Beverly Hills' glamorous destinations with its unparalleled hub of luxury fashion, entertainment, and dining.