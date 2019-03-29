All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

702 North MAPLE Drive

702 North Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

702 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This exquisite Spanish hacienda, located on the coveted 700 block of North Maple Drive in the Flats of Beverly Hills, hits the market having just undergone an extensive remodel with the spectacular architectural elements of the original structure having been delicately preserved while making way for modern appointments and finishes, culminating in a truly gracious, unified and comfortable estate. The main house now offers a spacious, center island kitchen with new custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and exquisite tile to compliment the quartz countertops. Visual surprises at every turn, including a speak-easy bar hidden behind a wood-paneled wall to be revealed at the press of a button. In addition to the restoration of the main house, the transformation includes freshly designed and executed landscaping, a refinished pool, rejuvenation of the wonderful detached casita with bath, and the addition of state-of-the art technology and security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have any available units?
702 North MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 702 North MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 702 North MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 North MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 North MAPLE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 North MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 North MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 North MAPLE Drive does offer parking.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 North MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 702 North MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 North MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 North MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 North MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 North MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
