630 COLE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool hot tub fireplace

Stunning redone one-level Regency Villa with bucolic unobstructed canyon and hillside views sited at the end of a coveted serene Trousdale Estates cul-de-sac. Spacious sunlit floor plan featuring super high ceilings, newer baths, stone & wood floors, and extraordinary closet space. 3 bedroom suites and maid's quarters. Huge family room with fireplace overlooks grounds and views. Superb, newer, and large center-isle kitchen and breakfast area opens to grounds. Big master suite with 3 walk-ins and nearly new sleek bath. Wonderful formal living and dining rooms. Resort-style yard with fantastic pool, spa, patios, lawn, and views. Long-term applicants only. Absolutely no subletting (temporary or otherwise) permitted.