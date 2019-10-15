All apartments in Beverly Hills
630 COLE Place
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

630 COLE Place

630 Cole Place · No Longer Available
Location

630 Cole Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning redone one-level Regency Villa with bucolic unobstructed canyon and hillside views sited at the end of a coveted serene Trousdale Estates cul-de-sac. Spacious sunlit floor plan featuring super high ceilings, newer baths, stone & wood floors, and extraordinary closet space. 3 bedroom suites and maid's quarters. Huge family room with fireplace overlooks grounds and views. Superb, newer, and large center-isle kitchen and breakfast area opens to grounds. Big master suite with 3 walk-ins and nearly new sleek bath. Wonderful formal living and dining rooms. Resort-style yard with fantastic pool, spa, patios, lawn, and views. Long-term applicants only. Absolutely no subletting (temporary or otherwise) permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 COLE Place have any available units?
630 COLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 630 COLE Place have?
Some of 630 COLE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 COLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
630 COLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 COLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 630 COLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 630 COLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 630 COLE Place offers parking.
Does 630 COLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 COLE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 COLE Place have a pool?
Yes, 630 COLE Place has a pool.
Does 630 COLE Place have accessible units?
No, 630 COLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 630 COLE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 COLE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 COLE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 COLE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
