620 North HILLCREST Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Fabulous gated and private contemporary mediterranean in pristine condition on one of Beverly Hills premier streets. Grand entry with double height ceilings, large kitchen and oversized living, family, and dining rooms. Lavish master suite with his and her baths and large closets and oversized childrens/ guest suites. Fabulous backyard with pool, cabana and barbecue for fabulous entertaining which flows from every room of the estate. Separate oversized guest suite with private stairwell. First time ever being leased.