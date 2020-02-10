All apartments in Beverly Hills
620 North HILLCREST Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

620 North HILLCREST Road

620 North Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

620 North Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Fabulous gated and private contemporary mediterranean in pristine condition on one of Beverly Hills premier streets. Grand entry with double height ceilings, large kitchen and oversized living, family, and dining rooms. Lavish master suite with his and her baths and large closets and oversized childrens/ guest suites. Fabulous backyard with pool, cabana and barbecue for fabulous entertaining which flows from every room of the estate. Separate oversized guest suite with private stairwell. First time ever being leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have any available units?
620 North HILLCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 620 North HILLCREST Road have?
Some of 620 North HILLCREST Road's amenities include garage, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 North HILLCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
620 North HILLCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North HILLCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 620 North HILLCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 620 North HILLCREST Road offers parking.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 North HILLCREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 620 North HILLCREST Road has a pool.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 620 North HILLCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 North HILLCREST Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 North HILLCREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 North HILLCREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.

